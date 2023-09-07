Aver Europe Joins Q-Sys Technology Partner Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AVer Europe and Q-SYS Partnership
AVer Europe has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, enabling integration with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- AVer Information Europe B. V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, today announces it has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform.
As part of the program, AVer has worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the following plugin integrations with a Q-SYS Ready badge (developed by AVer and verified by Q-SYS):
The AVer Q-SYS Plugin for PTZ Cameras is specially created for Q-SYS Designer Software, providing simple, direct control of AVer Pro AV Cameras and Auto Tracking functions. This Camera Control Plugin is recognized as a Q-SYS Ready integration and helps people in the Pro AV industry to deliver more video recording and live streaming possibilities.
"Our partnership with Q-SYS represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Together, we are not just integrating technology; we are orchestrating seamless experiences! This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing excellence in AV solutions."
- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing, AVer Europe
“We are proud to have AVer join our program and work collaboratively withon a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers,” says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.
