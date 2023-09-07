Canned Sardines Market Is Likely To Climb To 6.3%: Growth Analysis And High Demand

Canned Sardines Market

The factors such as the rising popularity of ready-to-eat products, growing awareness about health benefits offered by canned sardines.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Canned Sardines Market size was valued at $7.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Sardines are considered as one of the healthiest sea foods and the omega-3 fatty acid present in the sardines spurs its consumption owing to the vivid health benefits. Taste, durability and perseverance of nutritional content are driving the canned sardines market growth. The canned version of sardines is easy to sell and contains equivalent nutrition as in case of fresh or frozen sardines. This utility of the product makes it worth consuming for the customers. The growing consumer demands for premium sea food available in different flavors is boosting the potential for market.

Leading Key Players:

The major players analyzed for global canned sardines industry are Camil Alimentos, Century Pacific Food, Chicken of the Sea, Dongwon, Fridel Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Ligo, Safe Catch, Thai Union Group (TUF), and Season Sardines. These major market players have adopted varistrategies to expand their market reach. The strategies adopted in the market are product launch and acquisition. The new market players are also entering the market with new products.

Sardines are high in Vitamin B-12, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and other nutrients, making them one of the healthiest sea foods. Due to their anti-inflammatory effects, omega-3 fatty acids can help prevent heart disease. Sardines, as a result, aid in the improvement of heart function, the immunological system, cholesterol levels, brain function, cardiovascular health, blood sugar control, and the prevention of Alzheimer's disease.

As canned sardines are easily available and are healthy in nature, these advantages have pushed their inclusion in everyday intake. This has broadened the product's appeal in the health and nutrition markets, where sardines are chosen for disease prevention and treatment. Sardines in cans are becoming more popular due to their expanding health benefits.

According to market analysis, the global market is segmented based on processing, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of processing, the market is classified into oil, sauce, and others. Among these, oil occupied the major canned sardines market share of the market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Canned sardines processed with sauce is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in the future.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into households and commercial. The households segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing trend for ready to eat food products. Moreover, nutritiand healthy food preference is growing at a rapid pace among households.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global canned sardines market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The factors such as easy and wide availability of canned sardines, attractive packaging of sardines, and growing preference for seafood are boosting the growth of the canned sardines market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

