Program Launched To Enhance Skills Of Tourism Sector Workers In Irbid

Irbid, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- The Vocational Training Institute (VTI) in Irbid saw the initiation of the second phase of a program dedicated to enhancing the skills and capabilities of workers and service providers in the tourism sector.
In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Thursday, Head of the Irbid Tourism Directorate Mashael Khasawneh indicated that the primary objective of the project is to impart essential skills to participants from the local community, including both male and female job seekers, focusing on areas such as food preparation and the production of bread and pastries.
The program, encompassing 110 participants at the governorate level, has a duration of three months. Its principal aim is to empower the participants by equipping them with professional expertise and facilitating their engagement in technologically advanced work practices, she said.
Additionally, Khasawneh noted that trainees will receive financial incentives to cover transportation expenses, and upon completion, they will be awarded a practical certificate.
In response, Fadwa Al-Ajlouni, the Director of the VTI in Irbid, highlighted that the implementation of these training programs seeks to create significant prospects for youth, particularly females, to enhance their integration into the workforce.
Furthermore, she underscored the Institute's dedication to fostering valuable partnerships with diverse development sectors and international organizations to execute training initiatives that align with future skills and the evolving needs of the labor market.
Al-Ajlouni also indicated that 70 percent of individuals who possess professional practice certificates from the Institute are actively employed both within the Kingdom and abroad.
