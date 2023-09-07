Extremist Settlers Break Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerusalem, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers early Thursday stormed the Al-AMosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.
A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police.
"The settlers toured the mosque's yards, listened to explanations about the purported "Temple Mount", and provocatively performed their Talmudic rituals in the Bab al-Rahma area and in front of the Dome of the Rock before they left from Al-Silsila Gate," it added.
