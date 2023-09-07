Jordan Denounces Papua Guinea's Opening Of Embassy In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- Jordan on Thursday expressed strong condemnation regarding Papua New Guinea's decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem.
In a statement, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Majali emphasized that the establishment of an embassy in Jerusalem is an unacceptable and condemned move, and amounts to a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.
The official underscored that any measures or decisions aimed at changing the holy city's legal staare null, illegal, and have no legal effect.
Additionally, he affirmed that achieving a just and comprehensive peace is the only way to reach a two-state solution based on international legitimacy decisions, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.
