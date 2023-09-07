Wishes And Blessings Celebrated National Sports Day With Underprivileged Children

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th September, 2023: Wishes and Blessings, a Delhi-based non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to spreading smiles and fulfilling dreams, celebrated National Sports Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The organization conducted an interschool sports event, bringing together underprivileged children from its Day Care Centre and students from Nirmal Sewa School.
A total of 50 students participated in this exciting sports event, showcasing their talent and sportsmanship. The event took place at the Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Educational Society, providing a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for young participants.
The participants were categorized into three age groups: 6-8 years, 9-10 years, and 11-15 years, ensuring that children of all ages had an opportunity to engage in healthy competition and fun-filled activities. The event featured a variety of exciting activities, including the Book Balance race, 3-legged race, Lemon race, 100-meter race, and a thrilling Relay race.
Dr. Geetanjali Chopra, the visionary founder of Wishes and Blessings, stated, "The Day Care Centre serves as a shining embodiment of the NGO's Street to School program, encompassing the fundamental pillars of sustenance, shelter, and education for underprivileged children. Sports transcend social privileges, allowing everyone, regardless of their circumstances, to aspire to greatness. Through inspiring stories like Rani's, who overcame formidable obstacles with unwavering dedication to her dreams, Wishes and Blessings reaffirms its unwavering dedication to ensure that these remarkable children are not left behind due to circumstances beyond their control."
To recognize and reward the exceptional efforts of the young athletes, Wishes and Blessings presented awards to the top-performing participants. Those securing the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions received prestigitrophies and medals, symbolizing their outstanding achievements. Participants in the 4th and 5th positions were also honoured with medals and certificates, acknowledging their commitment and dedication. Furthermore, all participants were presented with well-deserved participation certificates, emphasizing the importance of participation and effort.
Wishes and Blessings is a registered NGO based in New Delhi. Founded in 2014 under the patronage of Dr Geetanjali Chopra, the organization today has an active presence in 5 states across the country, including Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It is a unique platform for linking donors with beneficiaries. The service of the NGO cuts across social and economic barriers. They believe that happiness is a work in progress-a means to an end and not simply the end itself. True to its mission of spreading smiles and making dreams come true, the NGO has been working on 20 different welfare projects and has impacted the lives of 10,00,000 people in need. The organization focuses on 6 pilot projects including health, education, nutrition, relief, happiness and customizable charity.
