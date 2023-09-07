Smart Dash opens up new perspectives for truck drivers



Scania Smart Dash is the latest jigsaw piece in Scania's quest for transforming the transport industry, making it smart and sustainable.

Limitless opportunities to individualise the driving experience while always having the latest data and information available.

A healthy mix of manual controls and digital displays offers first class support and simplified experience for the drivers. Scania has put great effort into making the support and safety systems intuitive and as unobtrusive as possible for the drivers.

"Apart from great overview and endless opportunities to individualise the driver station, our Smart Dash is also the leverage for increased communication and digitalisation in and around the truck," says Stefan Dorski, Senior Vice President and Head of Scania Trucks. "Scania trucks can now be closely integrated with everything from the fleet management system to the actual driving environment and an array of cloud-based services for improved safety, uptime and productivity."

Scania Smart Dash represents the latest advance in human and machine interface solutions for driver stations in heavy trucks. The driver chooses which information to display or omit and the whole set-up is made for being intuitive and user-friendly with a smart mix of physical and digital controls that offers overview and peace of mind, without cognitive overload.

The Smart Dash driver station always includes two displays: the Driver Display in front of the driver and the Centre Information Display (a touch screen that is available in two sizes - 10'1 or 12'9 inches). The driver can give input via the touch screen, by pushing buttons or by voice steering. Scania has settled for a balanced mix between physical and digital controls, steering away from the common mistake of hiding vital functions one or two levels down in a menu.

"The most well-used functions should of course be readily available," says Eduardo Landeo, Product Manager, Scania Trucks. "It is all about offering the drivers the best possible experience and making sure that new technology always supports the drivers rather than annoying them or bringing cognitive overload.

and direct vision to adjust basic things such as the interior temperature."

Scania's latest truck generation offers many safety functions as standard when sold

on European markets. Other functions are optional and actually go beyond the legal minimum standards. One example is our Advanced Emergency Braking for Vulnerable Road Users (AEB VRU); instead of just warning that there is a pedestrian in front of the truck, the vehicle also does the actual braking when necessary.

"With this introduction, we open up a digital and connected spectrum that will benefit drivers as well as fleet owners and fleet managers," says Landeo. "Smart and safe trucks will bring increased productivity, fewer accidents and safer drivers. The driver will experience that theirs working tool really supports them, providing everything from information about the truck itself and possible hazards to general guidance and their favourite pods with crystal-clear sound."

Customers' expectations of connected vehicles and active safety features

are constantly rising. Scania Smart Dash meets these trends with its user-friendly and modular digital interface that includes both over the air updates and 5G potential. The never-ending support that the safety systems offer is the driver's best tool for avoiding seriaccidents.

"No matter how experienced or careful a driver is, with all the time they spend on the roads there will always come a day when he or she is eternally grateful for the alert from one of the warning systems," says Landeo.

