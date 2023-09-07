Aisix Solutions To Launch Climate Risk Solution On Apple And Google Store For North American Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Direct-to-Consumer solution offers a comprehensive and personalized view of physical risk for the user, leveraging artificial intelligence that combines enterprise-grade software with historical climate-risk data analytics to mitigate the impact and cost of future catastrophes.

The financial risks and blind spots created by climate change are not well understood, even as record-breaking physical destruction is sweeping the globe. AISIX Solutions' mission is to close this risk knowledge gap by analyzing the financial implications of climate change, making climate risk actionable and finally accessible for underserved consumers across North America. Vancouver Canada, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISIX Solutions Inc. (“AISIX Solutions” or the“Company”) (TSXV:AISX), an emerging global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, proudly announces it has partnered with a world-class software development company to accelerate to market an artificial intelligence powered climate risk consumer interface (the“AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface”). This innovative platform aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of climate-related risks and take meaningful action to protect themselves, their physical assets, and their future. Climate change poses an unprecedented threat to our pland demands urgent attention from all sectors of society. Recognizing the critical role individuals play in shaping a sustainable future, AISIX Solutions has developed the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface to provide actionable insights tailored to personal circumstances. This intuitive interface harnesses the power of advanced machine learning algorithms and environmental datasets to deliver real-time, localized information on climate risks. With the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface, users will gain access to a comprehensive suite of features designed to increase climate literacy and foster sustainable decision-making. Key functionalities include:

Personalized Risk Assessment : The platform analyzes varifactors, such as geographical location, to assess the specific climate risks faced by each user. From extreme weather events to rising sea levels, users can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges relevant to their circumstances. Actionable Insights : Users receive tailored recommendations and practical strategies to mitigate climate risks. Whether it's adopting energy-efficient practices, reducing carbon emissions, or investing in climate-resilient solutions, the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface guides users towards impactful actions. Education and Awareness : The platform empowers users through comprehensive educational resources, interactive modules, and engaging content. It aims to increase climate literacy and foster a sense of collective responsibility, enabling users to contribute meaningfully to the global fight against climate change. Community Engagement : The AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface fosters a vibrant community of environmentally consciindividuals, encouraging knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and collective action. Users can connect, exchange ideas, and amplify their efforts to create a sustainable future.





“AISIX Solutions' commitment to the environment goes beyond developing advanced technology,” said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions.“We are actively collaborating with leading climate organizations, scientific experts, and environmental NGOs to ensure the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface remains at the forefront of climate research and innovation.”

