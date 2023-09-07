Transparency And Security Drive The Global Blockchain In Retail Market 2023 To 2028

Blockchain technology empowers retail businesses to maintain transparent, secure record-keeping, track the provenance of goods, and provide a method to engage in secure transactions. In addition, blockchain technology in the retail sector helps store digital records safely and audibly, enabling a safe, speedy, and cost-effective transfer of assets. Tdriving the demand for blockchain in the retail segment.

The advantages associated with blockchain to improve the value chain for the retail business are significant and are gaining substantial traction from the past few years, tpositively impacting the market growth. By putting data and transactions on the digital ledger, the speed of transactions can be quicker, paper-based processes can be eliminated, goods can be traced across diverse supply chains, and fake goods can be filtered out.

Moreover, consumer demand for fast, frictionless transactions is leading to sharp increases in mobile and online e-commerce fraud and associated costs. Blockchain technology is significantly enabling fast, frictionless, and secure transactions in the retail segment. Additionally, Blockchain efficiency in handling, securing, and decentralizing loyalty program data is also driving the adoption of blockchain in the retail segment. The technology facilitates the creation and transmission of points across programs and retailers.

Blockchain in Retail Market Trends

Need for Retail Frauds Prevention and Detection is Driving the Market Growth

Blockchain technology is gaining significant traction in variretail operations, such as supply chains, loyalty programs, and payment processes, to prevent fraud, theft, and detection. For instance, Blockchain tokens can be used for optimization and enhanced fraud protection in loyalty programs. In addition, retailers are rapidly adopting blockchain technology to reduce and even prevent fraud in the supply chain through greater transparency and improved traceability of products.

Further, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers are rapidly moving towards online and omnichannel to provide enhanced customer experience. However, theft is continuously rising in all mediums, including in-store, e-commerce, and omnichannel, driving the demand for blockchain technology to prevent retail theft and fraud.

For instance, according to the data from National Retail Federation, in 2022, 69.8% of retailers in the U.S. said that they had noticed an increase in fraud in in-store sales, followed by 61.1% and 53.9% of e-commerce and omnichannel retailers, respectively. Similarly, according to Statistics Canada, in Canada, shoplifting cases involving USD 5,000 or less increased by 3% in 2021.

Moreover, retail theft is becoming a significant challenge for small and large retail enterprises, tleading to the rapid adoption of blockchain technology in the retail sector. For instance, according to new data released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in September last year, Over half (56%) of small retail businesses said they have experienced theft from their stores in the past year.

Such developments and increasing demand to prevent retail theft and fraud will significantly drive the market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The North America region is expected to hold a significant share in the blockchain market owing to the early adoption of advanced technology, increasing demand to prevent retail theft coupled with the presence of major market vendors such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Service Inc. (AWS), and SAP SE. Market vendors continuously innovate their blockchain solutions for the retail segment to stay ahead of the competition.

For instance, Amazon Web Service Inc. (AWS) provides a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure cloud platform, empowering regional retail businesses. Further, the company offers a blockchain network that allows retailers to communicate and authenticate rewards information faster and transparently without a central authority to manage rewards-related transactions amongst retailers.

Moreover, retailers like Walmart are integrating blockchain technologies into their supply chains to streamline and maximize operational efficiency.

Blockchain in Retail Industry Overview

The market is fragmented, with many existing and new vendors developing solutions for small and large online and offline retailers. Moreover, the market players continuously indulge in new and innovative product launches for the retail segment, coupled with partnerships, mergers, and acquisition activities to enhance their market presence and product portfolio. Some key players include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Accenture PLC

Provenance Ltd

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. BlockVerify

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Blockchain In Retail Market Perception Of Fraud By Channel In Percentage United States 2022