Azerbaijan Awards Local Journalist With Shohrat Order - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Flora Khalilova
was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for long-year productive work in
the public life of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
Khalilova is an Azerbaijani journalist, member of Azerbaijan
Writers' Union and Azerbaijan Journalists' Union.
On March 4, 2013, she was awarded the honorary title of "Honored
Journalist" by the Decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for productive work in the field of journalism.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107025528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.