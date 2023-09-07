Thursday, 07 September 2023 01:17 GMT

Practical Classes Held With Cadets Of Military Institute Named After Heydar Aliyev (Video)


9/7/2023 5:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. According to the training plan and program for 2023, practical classes were held with the cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the cadets practiced the rules of precise aiming on the training simulator.

After an explanation of safety rules and firing conditions, the cadets attended the firing camp.

The cadets of the Military Institute successfully completed the tasks of putting weapons on combat readiness, detection and destruction of conditional enemy targets.

The main foof the training sessions was on improving the cadets' practical and combat skills.

MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107025527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search