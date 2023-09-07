Practical Classes Held With Cadets Of Military Institute Named After Heydar Aliyev (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. According to the
training plan and program for 2023, practical classes were held
with the cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar
Aliyev, Trend reports via the the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
First, the cadets practiced the rules of precise aiming on the
training simulator.
After an explanation of safety rules and firing conditions, the
cadets attended the firing camp.
The cadets of the Military Institute successfully completed the
tasks of putting weapons on combat readiness, detection and
destruction of conditional enemy targets.
The main foof the training sessions was on improving the
cadets' practical and combat skills.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107025527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.