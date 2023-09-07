Criminal Case On March Atm Robbery In Baku Wraps Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Criminal
investigation on ATM armed robbery attempt near one of Baku's
markets, has been completed, Trend reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of
Azerbaijan.
Back on May 4, 2023, an armed robbery attempt in Khatai district
of Baku, bank employee Samir Shaydayev was seriously wonded by the
attackers, when trying to use the ATM. Another person, Rufat
Hashimov, who was guarding him, was killed.
Will be updated
