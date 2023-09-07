Thursday, 07 September 2023 01:17 GMT

Criminal Case On March Atm Robbery In Baku Wraps Up


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Criminal investigation on ATM armed robbery attempt near one of Baku's markets, has been completed, Trend reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Back on May 4, 2023, an armed robbery attempt in Khatai district of Baku, bank employee Samir Shaydayev was seriously wonded by the attackers, when trying to use the ATM. Another person, Rufat Hashimov, who was guarding him, was killed.

Will be updated

