Criminal Case On March Atm Robbery In Baku Wraps Up

Back on May 4, 2023, an armed robbery attempt in Khatai district of Baku, bank employee Samir Shaydayev was seriously wonded by the attackers, when trying to use the ATM. Another person, Rufat Hashimov, who was guarding him, was killed.

