Eleven Russian Warships Combat Ready In Black Sea, Missile Carrier Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One missile carrier with eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board has joined Russia's naval group in the Black Sea this morning.
The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
As of 09:00 a.m., September 7, 2023, eleven Russian warships were spotted in the Black Sea, including one missile carrier.
Additionally, one Russian warship is remaining on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and two in the Mediterranean Sea.
A reminder that, on the night of September 7, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 25 enemy Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.
