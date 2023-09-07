Zelensky Congratulates Intelligence Officers: With You, Ukraine Always Few Steps Ahead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrainian military intelligence officers for every result of their work and emphasized that thanks to them, Ukraine is always several steps ahead.
The President said this in his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.
"Professional. Courageous. Invisible to the enemy. With you, Ukraine is always a few steps ahead. Thank you for every result! Happy Day of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine!" - the President wrote.
Read also: Valuable intelligence collected in runaway helicopter operation - GUR
As reported, Ukrainian intelligence officers celebrate their professional holiday on September 7.
MENAFN07092023000193011044ID1107025510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.