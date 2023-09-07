Four Dead In Separate Shooting Incidents In Bannu

The first incident unfolded in the Bayest Khel area of Mandan police station, where domestic violence took a horrifying turn. A wife fatally attacked her husband, identified as 40-year-old Muhammad Roshan, son of Awal Khan, with an axe, leading to his tragic demise. Police initiated an investigation into this domestic dispute after a complaint was filed by Gul Sher, the deceased's brother.

The second unfortunate incident transpired within the jurisdiction of the Howaid police station. Two individuals, including a police constable named Wali Rehman, lost their lives during a shootout at a DJ program. Constable Wali Rehman was on duty at the Sadar police station. Authorities have registered a case against the responsible parties.

The third incident occurred in the Sadar police station's vicinity, where a firearm accident claimed the life of Ehsanullah, a man who was unintentionally shot by his own brother. Ehsanullah's brother was cleaning a pistol when it accidentally discharged, resulting in Ehsanullah's immediate demise. Separate cases have been registered for each of these tragic events.

