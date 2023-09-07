NATO greets Turkey’s efforts to restore grain deal as Ukraine retreats

(MENAFN) NATO on Thursday criticized Russia's retreat from the Black Sea grain deal this summer and greeted Turkey’s works to restore the agreement as well.



"We condemn that Russia has withdrawn from the Black Sea grain deal. We welcome the efforts by Türkiye to try to reestablish the Grain Deal," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg informed the EU Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.



"And of course, the best way to ensure safe and secure shipment of grain from Ukraine is to end the war," Stoltenberg continued, mentioning the Ukraine conflict, which is now at least 18 months old.



On July 17, Russia postponed its joining in the deal, negotiated by Turkey as well as the UN to continue grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were stopped following Moscow's "special military operation" started in February 2022.



Moscow has frequently objected that the West has not accomplished its requirements in the agreement and that there are limitations on payments, logistics, as well as insurance on shipments of its own food as well as fertilizer exports.

