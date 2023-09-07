Japan Successfully Launches H2a Rocket With Satellite, Lunar Probe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Japan on Thursday successfully launched an H-2A rocket carrying an X-ray astronomical satellite and a lunar probe, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.
The domestically made H-2A rocket lifted off at 8:42 a.m. (23:42 Wednesday GMT) from the Tanegashima Space Center in the country's south, and it flew as planned, according to the JAXA. The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) was put into orbit 14 minutes after the launch, and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) 47 minutes later, the space agency said.
At a press conference after the successful liftoff, JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said he was relieved that XRISM and SLIM have taken the first step toward realizing each mission. "This mission contributes to enhancing Japan's presence in space development," said Yamakawa, vowing to continue working in cooperation with the companies and stakeholders involved in the project.
The XRISM is a new X-ray astronomical satellite, which observes plasma in stars and galaxies, the agency said. The JAXA-led international XRISM project was developed in collaboration with theNational Aeronautics and Space Administration, the European Space Agency and other partners.
The SLIM lunar lander aims to achieve a small scale, lightweight probe system and pinpoint landing technology, in addition to contributing to future lunar probes.
The lander is scheduled to enter lunar orbit in about three to four months, and attempt Japan's first landing on the moon between around January and February.
The SLIM is designed to land within 100-meter of a specific target on the surface, much closer than conventional lunar landers' typical kilometer range. If successful, Japan will be the fifth nation to land a craft on the Moon, following the former Soviet Union, the US, China and India.
It was the 41st successful H-2A launch in a row since 2005, boasting a success rate of 98 percent.
(end)
mk.aa
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107025408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.