Defense Min, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Visit Arrangements Of Kuwait Deputy Amir To China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed Thursday, the ongoing preparations for the upcoming visit of His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China later this month.
A press statement from the General Staff said this came during Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahd's meeting at Seif Palace, with the Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Bogammaz, Minister of Finance, Fahd Al-Jarallah and Chinese ambassador Zhang Jianwei.
Kuwait and China governments are working on the preparations of this visit, which is expected to include the signing of a number of important and vital agreements between the two countries in several fields, the statement added.
The visit will be carried out by an official delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Ministers of Oil, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Trade. (end) ah.sam
