Indian Pm Urges To Build Rule-Based Post Covid World Order

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (KUNA) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to build a rule-based post-COVID world order and to take all necessary efforts for human welfare.
The Indian Prime Minister stated while addressing the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta that the 21st century is Asia's century.
"The progress of free and open Indo-Pacific and elevating the Voice of Global South is in the common interest of all," Modi said.
He also expressed hope that ASEAN Summit discussions will lead to new resolutions for bettering the future of India and the ASEAN region. Modi said that a shared history and geography connect India and ASEAN. "Along with shared values, regional unity, peace, prosperity, and a shared belief in a multipolar world also bindstogether," the Indian PM stated.
He also said that New Delhi supports ASEAN centrality and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific adding ASEAN functions as the central pillar of India's Act East Policy.
"Today, even in an environment of global uncertainties, there is continuprogress in every field in our mutual cooperation. This is a testament to the strength and resilience of our relationship," Modi said.
Highlighting ASEAN as an important forum, the Indian premier said: "ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard, and ASEAN is the epicenter of growth because the ASEAN region plays a crucial role in global development." He also hailed the Summit for choosing 'ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth' as its theme.
Modi also attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta. Indian PM proposed a comprehensive plan to strengthen ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership "covering connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, addressing contemporary challenges, people-to-people contacts and deepening strategic engagement."
At the 18th East Asia Summit, Modi affirmed India's resolve to support the mechanism and further strengthening it. "Prime Minister also called for a cooperative approach to address global challenges including terrorism, climate change and resilient supply chains for essential items including food and medicines, and for energy security," the statement said.
Modi along with senior Indian leaders had left New Delhi yesterday to participate in the ASEAN Summit being held in Indonesian capital Jakarta. (end)
