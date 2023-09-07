Rhenus Group Solidifies Latam Presence Through Strategic Acquisitions And Partnerships



The RheGroup is acquiring BLU Logistics, a leading LATAM freight forwarder present in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay as well as in Greater China with more than 180,000 Tof ocean freight volume.

Additionally, Rheis securing a majority share of 51 percent in LBH Group, which operates in more than 30 countries worldwide, including six in the LATAM region, and has additional alliances in several Central American countries.

Combining the Blu and LBH teams will result in the RheGroup growing its LATAM workforce by 2,200 employees, reinforcing Rhededication to the region by enhancing its local capabilities and contributing to its global expansion efforts. These strategic actions aim to bolster Rhepresence in LATAM to accelerate further growth in global trade and enhance its Asia-LATAM trade lane, nearshoring capabilities, and service options in light of the industry trend to diversify sourcing and supply chains.

The RheGroup is one of the leading logistics specialists with business operations around the globe and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.6 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,120 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in varibusiness units where the needs of customers are always the major focus.



BLU Logistics is a leading logistics and transportation company with operations in Latin America and Asia. Founded in Colombia in 1995, BLU Logistics quickly developed into one of the largest transport companies in Latin America. Headquartered in Bogot, Colombia, this specialist in maritime and air cargo transportation, warehousing, customs, and logistics services also has branches in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, Mexand Greater China. The company is the number one maritime transport company in Colombia with an import cargo volume of more than 180,000 T(20-foot containers).



About LBH Group

Founded in 1984 in Rotterdam, the LBH Group expanded its operations to include the transport of different bulk commodities and opened branches in 24 countries as well as alliances in additional 7 countries with a strong foon Australia and Africa. In Latin America, the port agency has offices in twelve countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Panama, among others. The individual branches have been combined under the LBH Group brand since 2008.



