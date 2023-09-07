Global Fintech Awards 2023: Adeeb Ahamed Wins Leading Fintech Personality Of The Year Award At Gff

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was an evening to remember at the prestigiGlobal Fintech Awards (GFA) 2023, held annually as part of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023 in Mumbai, India.

This year, the coveted global award for 'Leading Fintech Personality of the Year' from the

Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) region was awarded to Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi based LuLu Financial Holdings.

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Holdings being awarded the 'Leading Personality of the Year GCC' by Mr. Abhishek Arun, President - Platform Strategy & Commercialization, M2P Fintech and Latika Kolnati, Associate Vice President, GFF during the Global Fintech Fest 2023 at Mumbai.

A visionary entrepreneur in the financial services world,

Adeeb has been instrumental in

revolutionizing cross-border payments between the GCC and India. His company operates a

network of 300+ customer engagement centres and digital payment solutions in 10

countries across the Middle East, Asia Pacific and GCC regions.

Accepting the award, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this year's

'Leading Fintech Personality of the Year Award – GCC'. The GCC payments landscape is

among the fastest evolving globally, and this award is a testament to the collective efforts of

the LuLu Financial Holdings team to revolutionize cross-border payments. I am also

immensely grateful for the regulatory support that has accelerated our progress in the

region and beyond. This award isn't just my win; it reflects the tireless efforts of those

working towards a shared vision: of enhancing lives through an inclusive financial system." Recognising outstanding accomplishments of individuals and entities in the fintech ecosystem around the globe, GFA award are given in three categories, divided into 15

subcategories.

Other winners of the night include Mr. Bhavesh Gupta, President & COO, One97

Communications Ltd., for 'Fintech Leader of the Year', Mr. Tom Greenwood, Founder & CEO,

Volt, for 'Leading Fintech Personality of the Year - Europe', and Mr. Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha, for 'Fintech CTO of the Year'.



Among varienterprises that received

GFA in different categories, the 'Fintech Company

of the Year' award was given to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The winners were selected from a large number of nominations, through meticuladjudication by a jury comprising 15 members, all leading captains of the fintech industry.

