Conformal Coating Market Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in 2022, in this market. Rapid industrialization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations has led to the proliferation of industrial electronics and automation systems. Conformal coatings play a crucial role in safeguarding these components in harsh industrial environments, contributing to their longevity and consistent performance. The Asia-Pacific region is a global hub for electronics manufacturing, encompassing industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and more. As the demand for electronic devices and components continues to surge, the need for reliable protection against environmental factors like moisture, dust, and chemicals has driven the demand for conformal coatings.
Market Players
The Conformal coatings market comprises major players such as Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Sealed Air (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), Chase Corporation (US), H.B. Fuller (US) and DOW (US) among others are covered in the Conformal coatings market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Conformal coatings market.
