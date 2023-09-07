UK witnesses hottest September day since 2016

(MENAFN) Britain on Wednesday witnessed its hottest September day since 2016 as temperatures increased to 32C (89.6F), stated the national weather agency, cautioning that the hottest day of the year is possibly going to be registered this week.



“Today has been the hottest September day since 2016 with Kew Gardens, London reaching 32.0°C,” the Meteorological Office, better known as the Met Office, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Declaring that temperatures are going to soar even more through the next days, it mentioned that the UK is expected to surpass the present highest temperature of this year, which reaches 32.2C (89.96F), which was registered in June.



On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as well as the Met Office released an amber heat-health alert (HHA) for eight areas in England, involving the capital, London.



The alert is presently in force from noon on Tuesday until 9 PM on Sunday and the areas involved in the alert are London and the South West, South East, North West, West Midlands, East Midlands, Yorkshire, East of England as well as the Humber, the UKHSA declared in a report.

