Deputation of OIC advises Taliban to confirm schooling for females

(MENAFN) A deputation of Muslim scholars from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) retold Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration on Wednesday that schooling is an “Islamic obligation for both men and women.”



They talked about the matter with Afghan Minister of Education Mawlawi Habibullah Agha as well as Minister of Higher Education Mawlawi Nida Muhammad Nadim in the capital Kabul, as stated by a report released by the OIC.



“During the meetings, both sides stressed that education is an Islamic obligation for both men and women, with the consensus of the Ummah (Muslim community) scholars,” the report continued.



Based on the OIC, the deputation of Muslim scholars as well as thinkers reached to Kabul last Thursday to encounter with Afghan scholars together with ministers and representatives of the actual government.



The deputation “stressed the need to exert all effort to enable boys and girls to enroll in all levels of education and all specializations needed by the Afghan people at this critical stage in their history,” the report declared.

