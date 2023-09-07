New Survey Reveals Impact Of Accommodation On Student Well-Being In The United Kingdom And Across Europe

Students in a cafe

The study's country-level analysis uncovers notable variations in student mental health across Europe, offering valuable insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The The Student Living Monitor survey conducted by The Class Foundation has provided valuable insights into the relationship between student accommodation and well-being across Europe, with a particular foon the United Kingdom. The survey spanned 40 countries with over 3,300 students taking part, revealing the intricate connection between living environments and mental health.

The survey employed the Mental Health Inventory Index 5 (MHI-5), a globally recognised tool that assesses well-being on a scale of 0 to 100, with scores above 60 indicating good mental health. The average MHI-5 score for European respondents was 57, indicating that students, on average, fall slightly below the threshold for good mental health.

Here are some key takeaways from the survey:

1.Choice and Availability: Allowing students to choose their accommodation enhances happiness. Expanding options to match student preferences is vital due to housing shortages.

2.Engagement and Well-being: Encouraging communal activities and shared spaces boosts student happiness and overall well-being, fostering a sense of community.

3.Inclusivity and Support: Diverse student groups, including non-traditional backgrounds, require tailored support for a sense of belonging.

4.Targeted Assistance: Financially constrained students face mental health challenges. Providing scholarships and easy access to resources can alleviate financial stress and support well-being.

In the United Kingdom, the MHI-5 score for students was even lower at 52.8, underscoring the urgency to address specific policy development areas highlighted in the report - accommodation choices, fostering engagement through communal activities and shared spaces, providing tailored support for non-traditional students, and offering financial assistance to alleviate stress.

"These findings serve as a clarion call to universities, accommodation providers, and policymakers alike to prioritise and enhance mental health support for students." - Kelly-anne Watson, Managing Director of The Class Foundation.

Notably higher mental health scores (57.6) were reported by students in Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) compared to those living at home or in rented accommodations (52.4). This highlights the need to reevaluate mental health support in different housing options.

Students from non-traditional backgrounds, such as sexual and ethnic minorities, had significantly lower mental health scores (43.2) compared to others (60.6). This underscores the urgency for targeted interventions and support systems.

"Student living has a vital role in facilitating the education experience whilst being an integral part of the educational process itself." - Martin Blakey, CEO, Chief Executive, Unipol Student Homes.

The Student Living Monitor survey underscores the crucial connection between accommodation and student well-being. It highlights the necessity for a comprehensive approach to enhance students' mental health, encompassing accommodation choices, community engagement, and tailored support for diverse student groups. These insights offer valuable guidance for institutions, policymakers, and organisations committed to enhancing the higher education experience for students throughout Europe, including the United Kingdom.



John Appiah

The Class Foundation

+31 655873039



Visiton social media:

LinkedIn

Other