2023 Wcdi To Take Place In Chengdu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHENGDU, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 7 and 8, the 2023 World Conference on Display Industry (WCDI)
is slated to take place in Chengdu. Industry-leading enterprises from around a
dozen nations and regions such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K. and
Belgium will descend on the event, where they will unveil the latest in display
industry technologies, applications, research accomplishments and other study
reports.
The WCDI, which has been hosted successfully for four sessions, is one of the
globally influential platforms crucial to facilitating exchanges and
cooperation in the display industry. This year, the number of participating
organizations and enterprises continue to expand, and hundreds of persons in
charge of Fortune Global 500 corporations and industry-leading companies will
attend, alongside heads of international industry bodies like German Federal
Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), the Society for
Information Display (SID), Korea Display Industry Association (KDIA), Korean
Information Display Society (KIDS) and World XR Association of Switzerland.
This year's Conference will consist of more than 30 activities, including
themed forums surrounding industry trends like Mini/Micro LED, smart city,
commercial display, culture and tourism applications, intelligent hardware,
smart cabin and ultra HD display, along with numerindustry chain and supply
chain matchmaking events, according to the organizing committee.
In the era of digital information, the novel display industry interacts with
varitypes of digital technology, and application scenarios are being
expanded and deeply integrated into education, medical care, smart home
furnishing and other industrial ecologies at a quickened pace. In 2022, the
novel display industry of China was valued at over 490 billion Chinese yuan,
accounting for 36% of global total and continuing to maintain its firm grip as
the biggest in the world, while display panel production exceeded 360 billion
yuan, comprising 48% of global total.
In China, the smart terminal industry of the Chengdu-Chongqing region, for
which Chengdu serves as the core, is well-known for its scale and advantages,
responsible for the production 2/3 of the world's iPad tablets, 50% of the
world's laptops and 10% of the world's smart phones. In 2022, the
Chengdu-Chongqing region novel display industry accounted for more than 30% of
national total, and has risen as the planet's largest OLED production base and
China's biggest concentration of the flexible display industry.
This year marks the second time for Chengdu to host the World Conference on
Display Industry. In the past year, Chengdu took advantage of its first hosting
of the WCDI and achieved new breakthroughs in display industry development,
including the execution of a number of innovation-centric platforms. At
present, the display industry of Chengdu makes up 15% of Chinese total, with
personal computer production volume ranking second in the country, while
occupying 20% of projector market share, the biggest in the nation.
This year, Chengdu is once again the host of the WCDI, and no doubt the event
will further elevate the industrial competitiveness of the region, speed up the
agglomeration of high-end key factors of the industry, and enhance the overall
industrial ecology.
SOURCE The Organization Committee of the 2023 World Conference on Display Industry (WCDI)