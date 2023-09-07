Spec Releases Specapc For Maya 2024 Benchmark, Adds Spec Workload Development Kit

The SPECapc for Maya 2024 benchmark consists of 43 tests using 11 different models and animations. It includes eight different graphics tests in varimodes and five different CPU tests. The graphics-oriented tests use six different Maya view settings -- Shaded, Shaded SSAO, wireframe on shading, wireframe on shaded SSAO, textured, and textured SSAO. Varitests measure both animation and 3D model rotation performance. Five CPU tests within the benchmark perform CPU ray tracing and evaluation caching in varimodes.

In addition to updating the benchmark for Maya 2024, the SPEC Application Performance Characterization Committee added the SPECapc for Maya 2024 WDK, a framework allowing users to run their own GPU-specific workloads using the same measurement and output techniques.

SPECapc for Maya 2024 Models

The SPECapc for Maya 2024 benchmark features the following 11 models, with the largest containing 7.8 million triangles:



Sol and Solette animation – 1.8M triangles, 1.25GB of texture

Apollo 11 – well textured, modeled character

Sven – 10 copies of a character model, rigged for animation

Tiger – 1.3 GB realistically rendered tiger model, with hair

Space crash – A Bifrost simulation of a spaceship crashing into water

Jungle Escape – Action animation scene featuring the Sven character

Room ray trace – a ray traced room (using CPU raytracing)

Sol ray trace – Sol, ray traced (using CPU raytracing)

Wood scene ray trace – a ray traced tree (using CPU raytracing) Wall of Death model – measures evaluation cache performance

“We are pleased to deliver this timely update to the SPECapc for Maya 2024 benchmark, allowing users to measure the performance of existing and new computing systems when running the latest version of Maya,” said Jessica Heerboth, Chair of the SPEC Application Performance Characterization Committee.“With the inclusion of the SPEC Workload Development Kit, enterprising users can gain greater insight into the performance of the workloads that matter most to them.”

Available For Immediate Download

The SPECapc for Maya 2024 benchmark is available as a free download to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services. For these vendors, membership in the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC GWPG) includes a vendor license for all SPEC GWPG benchmarks. Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC GWPG members currently include AMD, Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo and Nvidia.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

