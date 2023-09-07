Creator Nations To Host A Global Blockchain And Web3 Vip Networking Event During Token2049 Week

Singapore, September 14, 2023: Creator Nations, a global community of industry leaders in the Web3, AI, Blockchain, and Crypto space, will host the Creator Nations - Token2049 VIP Networking Event during Token2049 Week.



The event aims to discuss and share insights on global web3 adoption enabling more exposure and opportunities in the field of the decentralized digital economy of the future, such as the burgeoning subject of RWAs.



Thursday, September 14th, 2023

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Singapore Time

WeWork

5 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore

Tickets start at $175 and may be purchased here .

Coinciding with Token2049 Week, the event will showcase unparalleled industry knowledge and unique insights by thought leaders and experts representing Web3, AI, Crypto, and Blockchain initiatives. Notably, the event is co-sponsored by KB53, a company specializing in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) redefining the experience of how people invest. KB53 is excited to align their mission with Creator Nations, recognizing the value of time and the importance of building relationships within the Web3 community. Additional support comes from LunaPR, Popl, and the event serves as an official side event and community partner of Token2049.

Presenters include:

- Alnura Belyalova - Director of Public Relations at Luna PR

- Jay Koh - Founding Board Member at Association Blockchain Asia

- Team of KB53 - speakers yet to be announced

- Nir Kouris - Founder at Creator Nations

"Creator Nations, as a community, is rooted in the immense success of Token2049 Singapore Event," said Nir Kouris, Founder, Creator Nations. "The event will offer a new take on the typical conference scenario, including a true matchmaking service powered by Popl. It is one of the many initiatives launched by Creator Nations to support the web3 and blockchain community globally. Stay tuned for updates as we bring you an exciting agenda of hybrid meetups, hackathons, and gatherings across the Globe, including Berlin, Dubai, Amsterdam, Miami, Tel Aviv, New York, Paris, and London."

About Creator Nations:

Creator Nations is supported by influential organizations, including leading Web3 companies and eminent industry dignitaries from regulators to government officials and policymakers. The organization has established partnerships with the top countries and innovation leaders paving the way in web3 and blockchain technology, such as the USA, UK, France, Singapore, and Israel. As a community, Creator Nations is committed to accelerating innovation processes and exchanging best practices at the policy and supervision level to promote the growth of the decentralized digital economy of the future.

About KB53 Token:

KB53 Token is all about democratizing investments. They are tokenizing Real World Assets, making them accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial standing. Their 4C Strategy ensures a balanced approach between security and opportunity. What setsapart is our use of Virtual Reality, bringing investment opportunities right to your living room. We're revolutionizing how people invest, promoting more individual responsibility.

