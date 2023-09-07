Switzerland Condemns Russian Airstrike On Ukrainian Market

Switzerland condemns“in the strongest terms the brutal attack that resulted in numerdead and injured in the eastern Ukrainian city”, it said on the online service X, formerly Twitter. It said Switzerland was“once again calling on Russia to immediately cease its military aggression against Ukraine”.

+ How has the war in Ukraine changed Switzerland?

Russian President Vladimir Putin had given the order for a military incursion into Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian troops, meanwhile, hold about one-fifth of Ukraine's territory and have abducted thousands of Ukrainians, including many children.