Switzerland Condemns Russian Airstrike On Ukrainian Market

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “Attacks against civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” the Swiss foreign ministry said Wednesday evening.
Switzerland condemns“in the strongest terms the brutal attack that resulted in numerdead and injured in the eastern Ukrainian city”, it said on the online service X, formerly Twitter. It said Switzerland was“once again calling on Russia to immediately cease its military aggression against Ukraine”.
+ How has the war in Ukraine changed Switzerland?
Russian President Vladimir Putin had given the order for a military incursion into Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian troops, meanwhile, hold about one-fifth of Ukraine's territory and have abducted thousands of Ukrainians, including many children.Putin denies Ukraine the right to statehood and claims that a Nazi regime under President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, rules in Kyiv. This is also being drilled into the Russian population on a daily basis by the media. The accusation from Moscow is that NATO is spreading in Ukraine in order to build up a so-called anti-Russia and that Russia must prevent this from happening.
MENAFN07092023000210011054ID1107025284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.