Wealthy Argentinian Loses Swiss Legal Battle To Stop Bank Data Exchange

Alfredo Alberto Román, 80, is one of Argentina's wealthiest citizens, and he holds assets in Switzerland in a family trust. When a Swiss-Argentinian treaty on automatic transmission of financial data came into force in 2018, Román attempted to prevent information about his trust being sent to Argentina.

The Federal Tax Administration (FTA) rejected his request to block the data transmission, and in 2020 Román lost on appeal at the Federal Administrative Court. He then decided to file an appeal with the Federal Court, the country's highest judicial authority.

The Federal Court considered the case sufficiently important to grant it a public hearing on June 6, 2023. Gotham CityExternal link was in attendance. The Court published its decision on July 14, making it clear that the plaintiff had lost the argument.

Known in Argentina as the“crane tsar”, Román built the largest cargo port in Buenos Aires as part of his logistics empire. When he sold the majority of his company in 2008, he became the 11th-wealthiest person in Argentina. According to Forbes, his fortune amounts to $800 million (CHF705 million).

Román claims to be in good standing with the Argentinian tax authorities. In his Swiss legal case, he maintained that“the absence of the rule of law in Argentina compromises data security and therefore jeopardises the life, liberty, and assets of people subjected to the automatic exchange”. Román's defence lawyers emphasised that their client and his family risked being kidnapped or extorted.

The defence team also denounced the“Argentinian authorities' disregard for personal-data protection, [...] the endemic corruption among Argentinian officials, the increasing activity of criminal groups, and the Argentinian government's lack of integrity”.

This argument did not convince the Federal Court. The judges concluded that the“alleged risk to [the Román family's] security [...] is linked to their fortune, which is, based on the evidence, already public knowledge in Argentina, so we do not believe that the automatic exchange of information would expose them to additional risk in this regard”.

For years the Argentinian press has suggested that the $800 million attributed to Román is a significant underestimate. In 2020 the magazine La Política Online claimed that the patriarch held at least that amount abroad.

According to revelations published in 2016, Román was close to the former Argentinian president Mauricio Macri, who led the country from 2015 to 2019. Román allegedly supported Macri's campaigns.