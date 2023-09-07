HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

HIAG Capital Market Day 2023

07.09.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Reminder



Invitation (PDF) Basel, 7 September 2023 Dear Associate, The HIAG Capital Market Day is taking place on 26 September 2023. Below is a reminder of the details. We hope you will joinat this insightful event. Click here to register. 26 September 2023

8.30 am to 2.30 pm

Kunzareal, Süssbachareal 1, 5210 Windisch At this event you will gain a detailed insight into HIAG's current business development, business model and strategy. The Kunzareal in Windisch has been deliberately chosen as the venue for this event. The success of HIAG's business segments can be best explained and illustrated with this real-life example of a site that was developed by the company. Our specialists will take you on a guided tour of the Kunzareal, answer your questions and demonstrate to you during a visit to the construction site what sustainability means to HIAG. Programme When What Who 8.30 am Welcome coffee Everyone 9.00 am Overview of business development CEO 9.30 am Stops – 1st part In groups 11.00 am Break Everyone 11.30 am Stops – 2nd part In groups 12.30 pm Q&A CEO, CFO, speakers 1.00 pm Standing buffet and networking Everyone 2.30 pm End Everyone The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 26 September 2023. We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2023 and enjoying some insightful conversations. Kind regards; MaFeusi

Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.2 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

