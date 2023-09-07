EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

Veganz Group AG and VeGreat LLC establish joint venture OrbiFarm® in Dubai.

07.09.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Berlin, 7.9.2023 Veganz Group AG and US-based VeGreat LLC, which today already announced their participation in Veganz Group AG through the acquisition of newly issued shares as part of the 10% capital increase, are establishing the joint venture OrbiFarm® in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) to exploit the exclusive licenses of the OrbiPlant® and OrbiLoop® patents acquired a few months ago from the Fraunhofer Institute IME.

The joint venture OrbiFarm® acts as a technology platform that will enable the construction and operation of indoor farming facilities for the cultivation of protein crops on an industrial scale.

VeGreat LLC will acquire 75% of the shares in OrbiFarm® and, based on decades of experience and good business relationships in the United Arab Emirates and the USA, will provide access to investors and the industry to build farms in these regions.

Veganz Group AG will hold 25% of the shares in this joint venture and, in addition to the licences for the OrbiPlant® and OrbiLoop® technology, will also contribute its know-how in the processing of plant proteins into meat and fish substitute products.

"This makes it possible for the first time to realise the production of plant-based alternatives from seed to end product with maximum efficiency and under optimal conditions anywhere in the world, regardless of climate and environmental influences. This creates food and supply security, independence from other markets and countries and price stability for the basic caloric and protein supply of the population, especially in regions that today have to import most of their food from other countries," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG.

OrbiFarm® will not build and operate the farms itself, but will provide the technologies and know-how, while licensing the cultivation and production of the meat and fish alternatives.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) - good for you, better for everyone - is a brand and producer of plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz B Corp is certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | | +49 151 65759621

