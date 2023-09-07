Farm Equipment Market Worth $136.3 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Key Market Players:

The farm equipment companies

are John Deere (US), ACorporation (US), CNH Industrial (Netherlands), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and CLAAS KGAA (Germany). These companies have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. They have expanded in varigeographical locations through mergers & acquisitions and expansions and entered joint ventures/collaborations with other industry players to sustain their position in the market.

Recent Developments:



In July 2023, John Deere launched a new See & Spray premium performance upgrade kit for John Deere self-propelled sprayers, the next addition to the See & Spray line. This kit uses an AI-powered vision system that can help farmers profit and combat herbicide resistance with precise application by spraying only weeds, not the entire field. This technology helps stabilize the spray arm when mounted cameras are needed to capture clear field images. Within milliseconds, a machine learning model uses multiple camera images to distinguish weeds from plants.

In January 2023, Mahindra launched the SP Pseries of tractors that offer more power and mileage. These powerful tractors are designed to improve your agricultural and transportation productivity. The SP Ptractor series has the advanced ELS-DI (Extra Long Stroke) engine. It has beneficial features such as a dual-clutch with reverse PTO, high lift hydraulics, easy shift transmission, and wet brakes.

In December 2022, CNH Industrial launched the New Holland T4 electric power – the industry's first all-electric light utility tractor prototype with autonomfeatures. Production is expected to begin at the end of 2023 with a broader product offering.

In March 2023, ACorporation introduced the innovative Fendt 200 Vario series solutions at the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando. As Fendt's smallest tractor, the 200 Vario Series combines a compact design with high performance in three models ranging from 94 to 114 hp.

In January 2022, John Deere introduced an autonom8R tractor. This new tractor comes equipped with several advanced features like a TruSet-enabled chisel plow, a GPS guidance system, and cutting-edge technology. It has six pairs of stereo cameras that help it detect obstacles all around it and quickly calculate their distance. Additionally, it uses a deep neural network to analyze every pixel in images within 100 milliseconds. This tractor represents a significant leap in modern farming technology. In July 2023, CLAAS KGAA expanded its product range in the compact tractor segment with three new series. The tractors have many different technical features in terms of performance, power transmission, comfort, and load capacity to suit additional customer requirements and fields of application. From a fully mechanical 4-speed manual transmission with a maximum output of 75 to 103 horsepower to a 5-speed powershift transmission with REVERSHIFT and TWINSHIFT.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets