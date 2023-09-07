Rising Capital Hosting Vip Brunch During Token2049

TOKEN2049 is the premier crypto event, organized annually in Singapore, where founders and executives of the leading Web3 companies and projects share their views on the industry. The speakers & attendees shine a light on global developments while taking a unique and widening perspective on the ecosystem and its vast opportunities. ​



TOKEN2049 takes center stage just before the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, with an array of independently organized side events that enhance its presence. This results in a week filled with continulearning and networking opportunities. Throughout the week, participants can expect varimeetups, workshops, hackathons, dinners, and parties held in exceptional venues across Singapore.

Given the multitude of events taking place and Singapore's staas a thriving crypto hub, Rising Capital, in collaboration with Univault, is hosting an exclusive VIP Brunch on September 14th,2023 from 12-2 pm SGT. The brunch will feature a lively Fireside Chat consisting of panelists like David Gan, Founder & GP at Opcrypto.vc , Akshat Vaidya, Head of Investments at Maelstrom Fund , Brian D Evans, Founder of BDE Ventures along with Sankalp Shangari, Founder & MD at Rising Capital , who will discuss on Macro state of crypto, and current developments in the crypto industry and share their perspectives on recent market trends. The concept behind this event is simple: It aims to facilitate networking and connections over a delicibrunch accompanied by refreshing beverages. The guest list for this event includes top venture capitalists (VCs), leading figures from prominent web3 projects, and representatives from government bodies.

"Sankalp Shangari, the Founder and MD of Rising Capital, expressed his excitement for this significant networking occasion. He looks forward to connecting with valuable contacts and partners in the web3 sector, including close friends."

If you haven't done so already, make sure to register here: for your chance to meet renowned VCs and influential individuals from major web3 projects, ensuring an exclusive experience for attendees.

About Rising Capital:

Rising Capital is a Singapore head-quartered Digital Assets Management firm focused on investing in diversified crypto strategies of brilliant founders in Southeast Asia & India.

Since 2013, Rising Capital's business has been directed toward two focal points- Rising Venture & Rising Studio. As Rising Venture, we invest in early-stage crypto companies across the landscape primarily DeFi, Infra, Gaming, and consumer-facing Dapps. Rising Studio co-owns and co-builds with innovative minds and Web3 experts.

Rising Capital strives to take a fundamental approach to identify unique investment opportunities in the emergent and evolving crypto asset class.

Twitter | Telegram | Linkedin | Medium | Substack | Podcast

About Univault:

Univault is building the world's first and most sophisticated fully decentralized asset trading and management platform with third-party tooling integration, supporting multiple chains, DEXs, Perps, LSDs, bots, and variDeFi products with inbuilt fundamental analysis and advanced automation strategies. The platform is focused on both professional managers and retail investors alike, with multiple incentives and rewards for everyone.

Website | Medium | Twitter | Telegram | Discord