9/11 Anniversary Crimson Scimitar, New International Terrorist Thriller, Warns The World Of Current Threats

Crimson Scimitar Books, Attack on America 2001-2027

Literary Titan presented the work with a Silver Book Award

Author SP Grogan

Crimson Scimitar, new international terrorist thriller, receives Literary Titan book award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Is a new 9/11 possible?“Yes, and worse than we think,” says S.P. Grogan author of CRIMSON SCIMITAR , a provocative fiction that details disturbingly realistic possibilities intended to enlighten and entertain.

This may not be your intention Steve, but for me it's clearly understandable.

Released today in conjunction with the 9/11 anniversary: Crimson Scimitar, Attack on America, 2001-2027, Including the Official Proceedings of the Capture and Trial of Osama bin Laden by S.P. Grogan (Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books).

Crimson Scimitar has been called the 'Awakening Epic of Our Times' and tells the alternative history of what would happen if al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is captured instead of killed; and what if he was planning an attack worse than 9/11? Who could stop it?

This 600+ page 'epic novel' is beginning to gain notice. Literary Titan presented the work with a Silver Book Award, saying they“value works that successfully introduce or support interesting concepts, either through a well-structured narrative in fiction or through persuasive discourse in non-fiction. The award is an esteemed recognition of books that exhibit substantial talent, creativity, and commitment to the craft of writing."

Literary Titan stated in their own review: "We recommend Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America-2001-2027, Including the Official Proceedings of the Capture and Trial of Osama bin Laden to enthusiasts of thrillers, as it offers a captivating and insightful glimpse into the events surrounding the 9/11 attack.

Those seeking a deeper understanding of this pivotal moment in history will undoubtedly find this book compelling and engaging...Through its powerful narrative, Crimson Scimitar becomes a compelling reminder of the urgent need for unity and the futility of war. Within the expansive tapestry of court proceedings and the enthralling stories that encircle Osama bin Laden, the novel weaves together suspense, intrigue, and action elements that befit a thrilling tale..."

The Goethe Book Awards, division of the Chanticleer International Book Awards, which recognizes emerging new talent and outstanding works in post-1750s Historical Fiction has placed Crimson Scimitar into its competition towards short-listing.

Book review blogger Liliyana Shadowlyn who writes about fantasy and normally does not review thrillers, said,“I gave this a 5 out of 5. I don't think I can truly do this book justice. I remember where I was when the towers fell on Sept 11 – and how surreal it felt. Grogan did an amazing job of bringing the story to life around the reader, with evocative imagery and provoking an emotional response right from the opening chapter. I got so caught up reading that hours passed before I set the book down and came up for a breather.”

Author Grogan has been pleased with the initial response, but states:“The underlying themes need recognition, a debate, even a movement to see the concerns I raise. The story seems to be American Culture verthe War on Terrorism, and who might prevail. It has the political action of Tom Clancy and Brad Thor with a little bit of Clive Cussler swashbuckling adventure humor thrown in and garnished with the messiness of romance relationships and reality television ratings. I challenge all: just finish reading before offering judgment. It is entertainment with a message.”

Author Grogan will be at a book signing event at Barnes and Noble Northwest in Las Vegas, NV on September 9th, noon – 3 pm. And at Barnes & Noble Naperville, IL, on September 16, noon- 3 pm.

Author Interviews:

PR:

Diana

Histria Books

+1 800-888-4741



Visiton social media:

Other