The Teledentists And Kells Launch Dental Second Opinion With Ai Evaluation

The TeleDentists
KELLS AI Evaluation
The TeleDentists is the top, nationwide, teledental company in the United States.
Now available for Dental Second Opinions using AI evaluation of x-rays, this program uses the most advanced technology to improve patient experience. AI has transformed variindustries, and dentistry is no exception. With the rise in utilization of teledentistry, incorporating AI is the logical next step.” - Dr. Maria Kunstadter, CEO and Founder The TeleDentistsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the ever-expanding world of telemedicine, The TeleDentists has partnered with KELLS to offer a Dental Second Opinion Program using AI (artificial intelligence) to evaluate x-rays. Now, oral health specialists are available virtually to patients who want a Dental Second Opinion, supported by advanced technology of AI Evaluation.
The KELLS on-demand, AI-driven dental evaluation finds problems in the mouth at early stages, allowing them to act for preventative treatments. Now, with the Dental Second Opinion Program, patients can submit their dental x-rays and charting to KELLS AI to evaluate the proposed treatment plan. Furthermore, after the patient receives their evaluation, they can connect through The TeleDentists platform for a video consultation with a dentist. The TeleDentists will connect patients with a dentist licensed in their State, so that they can review the AI findings and discuss treatment recommendations.
The TeleDentists + KELLS Dental Second Opinion Program allows enhanced diagnostic accuracy, virtual treatment planning, and real-time guidance and monitoring with efficiency and accessibility.
The TeleDentists Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Maria Kunstadter states,“AI has transformed variindustries, and dentistry is no exception. With the rise in utilization of teledentistry, incorporating AI is the logical next step. Teledentistry provides remote dental care using video and other digital technologies. Now with this Dental Second Opinions Program, KELLS AI is poised to revolutionize the way we approach oral healthcare.”
“We are excited to partner with The TeleDentists to empower patients to make informed dental care decisions leveraging both advanced AI technology and teledentistry. This collaboration is a reflection of the shared vision of the two companies to make high quality dental care more accessible.” said Dr. Jie Feng, Co-Founder and CEO of KELLS.
KELLS AI algorithms can analyze dental images, and X-rays with exceptional precision and speed. This Dental Second Opinion Program puts the incredible technological capabilities in the hands of consumers, giving them confidence in their dental treatments. Including a teledental consultation will let patients confer with a dentist regarding proposed treatment and recommendations. By leveraging the power of KELLS AI, The TeleDentists is applying even more innovation to provide patient care.
For more information, contact Leah Sigler, President of The TeleDentists
About The TeleDentists:
The TeleDentists® offer virtual dental services nationwide. Their extensive network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediating and, when needed, arranging local dental appointments for patients who need help finding a dental office.
About KELLS:
KELLS enables accessible and evidence-based care for oral health, powered by its proprietary AI technology. Its end-to-end platform provides onsite and virtual AI-driven dental evaluation to surface oral diseases in just a few minutes, recommend necessary treatment options and empower patients to make the best decision towards personalized care. KELLS partners with payors, providers and organizations to identify, predict and manage the dental risk of their vulnerable populations with analytical insights to improve quality of care and reduce costs. For more information, visit KELLS.
