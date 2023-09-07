Swan International Pvt. Ltd. And Freen® Forge Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FREEN® and Swan International Pvt. Ltd.: exclusive Collaboration to Boost Wind Power Generation in Pakistan Our collaboration with Swan International Pvt. Ltd. underscores our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are excited to bring our expertise to Pakistan's burgeoning wind energy sector.” - Nikolai Grebenkine, Team Leader of FREEN®KOHTLA-JäRVE, ESTONIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In an era of global environmental challenges and aim to transition to sustainable energy sources, Pakistan is taking decisive steps forward. As nations worldwide actively seek alternatives to fossil fuels, Pakistan, with its impressive wind energy potential, stands out among its peers.
In Southeast Asia, where Pakistan plays a pivotal role, an average annual GDP growth of 3.4% is anticipated from 2021 to 2050. This translates to an economic boost of approximately 13.1 trilliondollars. These figures are not mere statistics; they represent tangible economic benefits for all sectors of society, from businesses to everyday citizens.
However, like any process, this comes with certain severities. Rapid growth and development can strain the existing developmental model. Nevertheless, with the right strategy and approach, Pakistan can rewrite its developmental narrative, maximizing the potential of wind energy.
It's worth noting that the prospects for wind energy in Pakistan are bright and promising. The country is gearing up for a new phase in its energy development, which promises not only energy independence but also economic growth, job creation, and improved well-being for its citizens.
In this context, the partnership between FREEN® , the world's leading manufacturer of small wind turbines , and Swan International Pvt. Ltd. , a reputable company based in Karachi, takes on special significance. This collaboration promises to strengthen Pakistan's wind energy sector, infusing it with cutting-edge technology and international expertise.
The Memorandum of Understanding, signed between the parties, designates Swan International Pvt. Ltd. as the exclusive partner of FREEN® in Pakistan. FREEN® commits to provide its technological expertise and advanced equipment for projects identified by Swan International Pvt. Ltd., with a particular foon the agriculture business, telecommunications, and emergency safety sectors, including medical institutions. Swan International Pvt. Ltd., with its extensive experience in the local market, will ensure that all projects fully comply with local standards, regulations, and legislation.
Nikolai Grebenkine, Team Leader and Chairman of Board of Directors of FREEN®, stated, "Our collaboration with Swan International Pvt. Ltd. underscores our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are excited to bring our expertise to Pakistan's burgeoning wind energy sector."
The foof the companies' collaboration is on exclusivity, ensuring a coordinated approach to project development and implementation. Both companies are committed to expanding and enhancing their partnership in the future.
About the Companies:
FREEN® is an innovative company specializing in the production of small wind turbines. They actively promote the idea of sustainable energy, collaborating with partners worldwide.
Swan International Pvt. Ltd. is a Karachi-based company with years of experience in Pakistan's energy market. They are known for their professional approach and commitment to innovation.
