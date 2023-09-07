Sports Protective Equipment Market Set To Reach Us$13.7 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sports Protective Equipment Market
Sports participation, government investment, and injury concerns fuel sports protective equipment market growth.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Sports Protective Equipment Market is on a growth trajectory, with a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 13.7 billion by the end of 2031.
Sports have always been an integral part of our lives, fostering a sense of community, competition, and physical fitness. However, as sports participation grows worldwide, so does the concern for athlete safety. In response, the sports protective equipment market is thriving, offering innovative solutions to safeguard athletes from potential injuries. In this blog, we will explore the global sports protective equipment market, its growth prospects, key segments, and the factors driving its expansion.
Factors Driving Market Growth:
.Increase in Sports Participation: As more individuals actively engage in sports and fitness activities, the demand for protective equipment is rising. Ensuring athlete safety is a top priority, spurring the development of advanced sports protective gear.
.Government Investment in Sports Infrastructure: Governments worldwide are investing in sports infrastructure, encouraging people to participate in sports. This initiative creates a conducive environment for market growth, as athletes require adequate protection.
.Rise in Sports Injury Concerns: Heightened awareness about sports-related injuries has prompted athletes and organizations to invest in protective equipment. This concern is driving the demand for head protection, face protection, and extremities protection gear.
Prominent Companies: Leading players in the sports protective equipment market include:
.Adidas AG
.Amer Sports Corporation
.ASICS Corporation
.Grays of Cambridge Ltd.
.McDavid Inc.
.Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
.Nike Inc.
.Puma SE
.Under Armour Inc.
.Xenith LLC
The market is also enriched with several other key players striving to provide athletes with top-notch protective gear.
Market Segmentation: The sports protective equipment market is segmented based on varifactors, including product type, gender, price, end-user, and distribution channels.
Product Types:
.Head Protection
.Face Protection
.Upper Extremities Protection
.Lower Extremities Protection
.Others (Eye and Ear Protection, etc.)
Gender:
.Men
.Women
.Unisex
Price:
.Low
.Medium
.High
End-user:
.Professional
.Non-professional
Distribution Channels:
.Online (E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Websites)
.Offline (Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others)
Regions Covered: The global sports protective equipment market extends its reach across variregions.
.North America
.Europe
.Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
.South America
Countries Covered: Key countries contributing to market growth include:
.U.S.
.Canada
.Germany
.U.K.
.France
.Japan
.China
.India
.GCC
.South Africa
.Brazil
The sports protective equipment market is not only growing but also evolving with advanced technology and innovation. With an expanding product range and increasing awareness of sports-related injuries, this market is set for a promising future.
