Payroll By Credit Card To Ease Credit Crunch For Small Businesses, Says Sabeer Nelli

Zil Money CEO hopes to solve cash flow challenges faced by small businesses

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of ZilMoney.com, announced the launch of Payroll by Credit Card to help businesses maintain smooth payroll operations, even in tough financial situations. The payments platform, under the leadership of Sabeer, has recently launched a unique offering to businesses enabling them to fund their payroll by credit card. Zil Money 's initiative has widespread benefits as it allows quick integration with all payroll platforms.

"Small businesses are often faced with an uphill battle when it comes to maintaining timely payroll due to cash flow issues," says Sabeer Nelli. "Our new feature enables small businesses to make payments via credit card but also effectively eliminates delayed payments and helps maintain a healthy cash flow."

Sabeer stated that the Payroll by Credit Card provides a swift and adaptable solution, guaranteeing that businesses can fulfill their payroll responsibilities immediately when unexpected cash flow issues can make it hard for companies to pay their employees promptly. This feature allows companies to charge the payroll to their credit card, swiftly transferring the funds to the employer's bank account. Also, businesses can earn reward points from credit card transactions, enhancing their financial stability.

Sabeer Nelli founded Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, with a genuine commitment to improving payment management for small businesses. His determination and in-depth industry knowledge have enabled him to create innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses.

"We aim to be the go-to payment solution for all small businesses. We're dedicated to using fintech to change how these businesses handle their finances completely," he added.

ZilMoney.com's Payroll by Credit Card aligns with Sabeer's vision to help small businesses overcome payment challenges. Many small businesses need help with credit crunch, which can hinder business growth and operations. By understanding these struggles, Sabeer has developed this feature to reduce the negative effects of limited credit availability.

Nelli is dedicated to leading the way in creating new solutions for these ongoing problems, especially by making financial management more efficient. He envisions expanding his empire and its services for all small and medium businesses worldwide.

