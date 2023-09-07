When Cris Met Kringle, A Mrs. Claus Origin Story, Is Sure To Be A New Holiday Classic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
When Cris met Kringle
When Cris Met Kringle, a Mrs. Clorigin story, is sure to be a new holiday classic for young and old alike
GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Filled with heartwarming moments and whimsical twists, When Cris Met Kringle will transport you to a world where love and holiday magic collide. Cris, a fearless aviator breaking boundaries in a time when women were expected to stay grounded, captivates audiences with her spirited personality and endless thirst for adventure.
As fate would have it, Cris crosses paths with Chris Kringle, the jolly man in the red suit we all know and love. But this isn't your average meet-cute. Their encounters take them through decades where we follow Cris on her journey from childhood to accomplished aviator to mother and grandmother, experiencing life as a modern woman who breaks glass ceilings while still battling those trials and tribulations all women face, the delicate balance of working woman and family. However, with each serendipitmoment, the chemistry between Cris and Kringle sparks, drawing them closer and deeper into a love that is destined to be.
Through the decades, we witness Cris's audacispirit soaring through the skies, paving the way for future generations of female aviators. But it is her connection with Kringle that truly transcends time. From fateful brushes to snow-filled nights under starlit skies, their love story unfolds like a holiday fairy tale.
When Cris Met Kringle is more than just a Mrs. Clorigin story. It is a celebration of the extraordinary individuals who have shaped Christmas as we know it. This classic tale will leave you enchanted, reimagining the magic and wonder behind the man who delivers joy to children around the world.
Prepare to be whisked away on a sleigh ride through time and experience the indomitable spirit of Cris and the infectiwarmth of Santa's heart. When Cris Met Kringle is a timeless reminder that love, adventure, and holiday magic can be found in even the most unexpected places.
Don't miss this enchanting holiday classic that will fill your heart with joy, your imagination with wonder, and leave you believing that true love can conquer all. Join Cris and Kringle on their extraordinary journey and experience the magic yourself. When Cris Met Kringle is destined to become the new holiday tradition you'll cherish for years to come.
Available in print, ebook and audio book
About the Author
The Healthy Voyager , aka Carolyn Scott , is the creator and host of The Healthy Voyager web series, site, and overall brand. An award winning healthy, special diet and green living and travel expert, holistic nutritionist, plant based vegan chef, best-selling cookbook author, media spokesperson, sought after speaker, consultant and television personality, Carolyn Scott-Hamilton is a respected figure in the world of healthy lifestyle and travel as well as special diet cooking and nutrition. The Healthy Voyager aims to help people live well, one veggie at a time!
