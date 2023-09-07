Combinate Creativity With The Powerful Duo Of Innocn 27M2v 27 Mini-Led Monitor And Msi Creator 17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
INNOCN Mini-LED 27M2V
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a leading manufacturer in the field of mini-LED monitors, catering to laptop pairing, gaming, and activities that boost productivity. With a commitment to innovation, INNOCN has established itself as a trusted brand.
The INNOCN 27M2V 27" Computer Monitor is widely recognized as an excellent monitor for gaming, creating, and boosting productivity. Often referred to as a "laptop second monitor," the INNOCN 27M2V pairs with varilaptops to provide more space to enhance workflow efficiency.
Notably, it serves as an ideal partner for the MSI Creator 17, a reliable 4K mini-LED laptop designed for content creators. The MSI Creator 17 features a 17.3-inch bright 4K mini-LED panel, UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, VDisplayHDR1000 certification for 1,000 nits of peak brightness, ∆E<2 accuracy and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support. The MSI Creator 17, paired with the 27M2V, is the perfect choice for content creators, optimizing work efficiency without compromising on quality.
Priced at $799.99 on innocn.com, the 27M2V offers incredible value for its features. It possesses HDR1000, 1152 dimming zones, ∆E<2, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160p resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync technology, IPS technology, and Mini-LED technology. Additionally, it comes equipped with stereo speakers, a pivot sensor, and a height-adjustable stand, enhancing the overall user experience.
The INNOCN 27M2V provides versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, DP1.4, USB-C, USB-A 3.0, and USB-B ports. Its compatibility and flexibility enable users to enjoy easy setup on multiple devices.
For those seeking an enhanced creative environment, the combination of the MSI Creator 17 and the INNOCN 27M2V proves to be a winning duo. With its attractive price point and an impressive range of features, the 27M2V is a highly recommended choice for content creators looking to elevate their workflow and achieve optimal productivity.
27M2V Product Link:
Brand New:
Refurbished :
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website:
Manufacturer's Email Address:
Pearl Li
INNOCN
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107025149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.