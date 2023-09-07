Near Infrared Imaging Market : Envisioning Usd 375 Million By 2026 | 4.1% Cagr

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Near-Infrared Imaging Market refers to the use of near-infrared light to visualize and analyze biological tissues or objects. This technology is widely used in the medical, industrial, and agricultural sectors, among others. One of the major drivers of the near-infrared imaging market is the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for medical applications.

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment to contribute the highest share during the forecast period

Based on product type, the near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment will account for the major share in the global near-infrared imaging market in 2018, contributing 92.3% of the total share, and is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast period. This is due to their application during surgeries such as cancer surgery, plastic surgery, and other surgeries. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

The medical imaging segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on application, the medical imaging segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in advancements in surgical imaging techniques worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

The cancer surgeries segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on indication, the cancer surgeries segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in cancer prevalence worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.

North America to maintain its leadership staby 2026

Based on region, North America will contribute nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of surgical procedures performed in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026, owing to urge in awareness related to early screening of cancer. The other factors that boost the growth of market include huge patient base and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Key Players:

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Karl Storz SE & Co.

KGLi-Cor, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

Key Findings:

. Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems occupied 92.79% share of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018

. The medical imaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

. The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for 10.23% share of the market in 2018

. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

