Microled Display Market To Hit Us$ 1.1 Billion By 2031, With A 26.4% Cagr | Transparency Market Research Inc.

MicroLED Display Market
Increase in demand for power-efficient and bright displays is expected to propel the global microLED display market value from 2022 to 2031.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global "MicroLED Display Market " offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the global industrial reports are designed to provide key industry performance trends, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. The MicroLED Display Market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031.
MicroLED displays use small, individual LEDs to create images. These displays are employed in varidevices such as smartphones, televisions, and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. MicroLED display panels provide varifeatures including wide color gamut, low power consumption, excellent stability, high luminance, and long lifetime. They also offer wide view angles, high contrast, fast refresh rate, high dynamic range, transparency, seamless connection, and sensor integration capability.
MicroLEDs have the potential to create highly efficient and flexible displays that are on par with high-end OLED displays. MicroLED monitors achieve the same results as OLEDs due to the presence of self-illuminating pixels. Akin to OLEDs, microLED displays have their own light source that can be turned on and off as required. This improves contrast and eliminates backlight bleeding on surrounding pixels.
Key Findings of Market Study:
Rise in Demand in Consumer Electronics End-use Industry: Based on end-use industry, the global market has been divided into automotive, retail, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. Rise in MicroLED display usage in different consumer electronic products, such as smartphones and tablets, bolstered the MicroLED industry growth. Usage of microLEDs in smartphones has helped provide higher resolutions compared to OLED technology. Increase in smartphone adoption across the world is likely to fuel demand for microLED display and expand market size.
Increasing Adoption of Small- and Medium-sized Products: In terms of product type, the global market has been trifurcated into micro display, small & medium size display, and large display. The small & medium size display segment is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of different smart wearable products and micro projectors is anticipated to trigger the demand for microLEDs and drive market development.
Prominent Market Players of MicroLED Display Market:
The global industry is fragmented, with several large-scale vendors controlling substantial market share. Prominent microLED display manufacturers are focused on the development and launch of new products to broaden their revenue streams. In September 2022, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled two new series of The Wall, its cutting-edge microLED displays, in the Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO) region.
AET Displays Limited, AUO Corporation, JBD, LG Electronics, Micledi, Plessey, PRP Optoelectronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. are key entities operating in the industry.
MicroLED Display Market Research Methodologies and Approaches
The report on the MicroLED Display market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.
The MicroLED Display market is segmented as below:
Analysis by Product Type
.Micro Display
.Small and Medium Size Display
.Large Display
Analysis by Application
.Television
.Digital Signage
.Smartphone & Tablet
.Laptop & Monitor
.Smart Wearables
.Others (Optical Devices, AR Glasses, etc.)
Analysis by End-use Industry
.Consumer Electronics
.Automotive
.Retail
.Healthcare
.Government
.Aerospace & Defense
.Others (Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, etc.)
Some of the key aspects that the study sheds light on are:
-What are some of the recent marketing warfare strategies that have impacted the development of the MicroLED Display market?
-How are some of the large-sized players allocating funds to strategic business units to stay ahead of rivals and peers?
-What are some of the expansion strategies by new entrants and top players?
-How do new entrants intend to use business strategies for generating customer value?
-What are some of the consumer-oriented strategies by pioneers and innovators?
-How do established players intend to enter into new markets and grow their market shares during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031?
