The global surimi by-product market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,200.0 million by 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 2,478.0 million by 2033 reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% over the assessment period 2023-2033
As per Fact.MR, the Japan stock cubes market is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 302.32 million by 2033. It will therefore hold a prominent value share of 12.2% in the East Asia market. Surimi by-products provide a sustainable solution to utilize fish processing waste. The environmental impact can be reduced by recycling the surimi by-products and it can also promote a circular economy approach. Japanese surimi by-products are known for their quality and nutritional value.
Surimi, a widely used seafood product, is created by washing, refining, and blending fish meat into a paste-like substance. While surimi itself is highly prized for its versatility in variculinary applications, the surimi by-product market often remains overlooked. However, these by-products, which include fish frames, heads, and viscera, have untapped potential in several industries.
Key Trends Listed by Fact.MR:
Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health and nutritional benefits associated with surimi by-products Increasing foon utilizing seafood by-products to reduce waste Growing consumer preference for healthy and natural pet food ingredients Emergence of new surimi by-product extraction technologies Rising demand for surimi by-products in the pharmaceutical industry Adoption of surimi by-products as an alternative protein source in human diets Growing demand for surimi by-products in the Asian cuisine market Expansion of online and e-commerce platforms facilitating the direct-to-consumer sale of Surimi by-products Expansion of surimi by-products food trucks and mobile catering services
Key Drivers of the Surimi By-product Market:
Several factors are driving the growth of the surimi by-product market: Sustainability: As the seafood industry faces concerns related to overfishing and resource depletion, utilizing surimi by-products aligns with sustainability goals by reducing waste and maximizing the use of harvested fish. Nutritional Value: Surimi by-products are rich in nutrients such as calcium, collagen, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals, making them appealing for variindustries. Cost Efficiency: Utilizing by-products can reduce the overall cost of surimi production, making it economically attractive for seafood processors.
Competitive landscape:
Leading surimi by-products manufacturers are constantly launching a new range of products to meet consumer demand. They are also using strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, advertisements, and celebrity endorsements to gain a competitive edge in the market.
For instance :
Nissui's invention of egg-free surimi was driven by customer demand for a vegetarian and allergen-free alternative
Surimi By-product Market by Category:
Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Animal Feed Pet Food Food Service Retail
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa
Challenges and Opportunities:
The surimi by-product market is poised for growth, but it also faces certain challenges: Market Awareness: Limited awareness about the potential value of surimi by-products hampers their widespread adoption. Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with food safety and quality regulations is essential for ensuring the safety of products derived from surimi by-products. Supply Chain Complexity: Developing efficient supply chains for the collection and processing of surimi by-products can be challenging.
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Surimi By-product include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Surimi By-product Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Surimi By-product market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Surimi By-product market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Surimi By-product market size?
