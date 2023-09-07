Surimi By-Product Market Poised To Reach Us$ 2,478.0 Million With 7.5% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

As per Fact.MR, the Japan stock cubes market is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 302.32 million by 2033. It will therefore hold a prominent value share of 12.2% in the East Asia market. Surimi by-products provide a sustainable solution to utilize fish processing waste. The environmental impact can be reduced by recycling the surimi by-products and it can also promote a circular economy approach. Japanese surimi by-products are known for their quality and nutritional value.

Surimi, a widely used seafood product, is created by washing, refining, and blending fish meat into a paste-like substance. While surimi itself is highly prized for its versatility in variculinary applications, the surimi by-product market often remains overlooked. However, these by-products, which include fish frames, heads, and viscera, have untapped potential in several industries.

Key Trends Listed by Fact.MR:



Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health and nutritional benefits associated with surimi by-products

Increasing foon utilizing seafood by-products to reduce waste

Growing consumer preference for healthy and natural pet food ingredients

Emergence of new surimi by-product extraction technologies

Rising demand for surimi by-products in the pharmaceutical industry

Adoption of surimi by-products as an alternative protein source in human diets

Growing demand for surimi by-products in the Asian cuisine market

Expansion of online and e-commerce platforms facilitating the direct-to-consumer sale of Surimi by-products Expansion of surimi by-products food trucks and mobile catering services

Key Drivers of the Surimi By-product Market:

Several factors are driving the growth of the surimi by-product market:

Competitive landscape:

Leading surimi by-products manufacturers are constantly launching a new range of products to meet consumer demand. They are also using strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, advertisements, and celebrity endorsements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance :

Nissui's invention of egg-free surimi was driven by customer demand for a vegetarian and allergen-free alternative

Surimi By-product Market by Category:

By Source :



Fish Surimi Meat Surimi

By End Use :



Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Food Service Retail

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

Challenges and Opportunities:

The surimi by-product market is poised for growth, but it also faces certain challenges:

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Surimi By-product include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Surimi By-product Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Surimi By-product market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Surimi By-product market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Surimi By-product market size?

