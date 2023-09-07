UK starts national manhunt after terrorist suspect runs away from prison

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has started a national manhunt following a past soldier accused of terror crimes ran away from a London jail early on Wednesday.



Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife has been charged with putting fake bombs in a military base.



He was waiting for trial at HMP Wandsworth in southwest London related to terrorism and Official Secrets Act crimes, the Metropolitan Police declared in a report.



Releasing an insistent appeal, the police stated that Khalife was last witnessed wearing a white T-shirt, red and white mixed trousers as well as brown steel toe cap boots.



"We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible," Dominic Murphy declared, chief of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.



Khalife is thought to have fled by a prison kitchen by tying himself to the bottom of a food delivery van, according to press statements.



"I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public," Murphy continued.

