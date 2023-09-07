Change In Verkkokauppa's Management Team: Hr Director Saara Tikkanen To Leave The Company

Change in Verkkokauppa.com' s Management Team : HR Director Saara Tikkanen to leave the company

Verkkokauppa.com's HR Director and member of the Management Team Saara Tikkanen has decided to leave the company. Tikkanen will leave Verkkokauppaat the beginning of 2024 to join a new employer.

"On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com, I would like to thank Saara for her extremely important contribution to Verkkokauppa.com", says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com. "Over the past almost three years, Saara has developed our HR function by great leaps forward. I can be proud of the change that has been carried out at Verkkokauppaunder Saara's leadership in terms of processes, tools, management and company culture.”

"We have implemented a huge transformation in an incredibly short period. This would not have been possible without the unwavering support from top management and colleagues, as well as the professionalism and courage of my team," continues Saara Tikkanen, HR Director at Verkkokauppa.com. "Verkkokauppais now in a situation, where I feel that it is possible for me to move forward to develop something new.”

The company will start the search for Sarah's successor immediately.





More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO, VerkkokauppaOyj



Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, VerkkokauppaOyj



Tel. +358 40 671 2999





Verkkokauppa empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 75,000 products. VerkkokauppaOyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and variservices. As Finland's most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppaemploys around 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.