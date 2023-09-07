Verizon Communications Former Chief Strategy Officer Roy Chestnutt Joins Connectivitree Advisory Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Roy Chestnutt, ConnectiviTree Advisory Council
How Roy Chestnutt's Expertise Will Benefit ConnectiviTree
RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Roy Chestnutt has joined the Advisory Council of ConnectiviTree Corp. Roy has more than 30 years of telecommunications industry experience, he has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Verizon Communications, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of Verizon's overall corporate strategy, including strategic investments, business development, joint ventures, acquisitions, and divestitures. Roy has also held leadership positions at Motorola, Grande Communications, Sprint-Nextel and AirTouch.
Roy sits on the Board of Directors of Telstra Corporation, Intelsat, Digital Turbine Inc. and was previously a member of the Board of Directors of Saudi Teland Boingo Wireless.
He is on the Board of Advisors for Accenture-Luminary, is a Non-executive Partner at FTI Consulting Group / Delta Partners, as well as a Senior Advisor to VMware Inc prior to their acquisition by Broadcom. Roy is also an advisor to Tillman Global Holdings LLC., and a Board Advisor for LotusFlare. He has also been involved with communication industry standardization, was Director for international industry association GSMA and was formally Chair of the chief strategy officer's group, which included 25 global strategists from the world's leading wireless carriers.
“ConnectiviTree has a unique business model and set of assets which directly address several problems that need solving for the multi-national Enterprise businesses and today's telindustry. They are building what's needed to disrupt the global wholesale market”, said Roy Chestnutt.
“Roy has wide background at senior levels in telcorporate strategy, industry standards, institutional and corporate investment, deal origination, M&A, and board level presence at global organizations. He understands our industry, the positive changes we are bringing to it, and the need for our unique solution set. Roy's support is and will be important as we progress through our next growth stages”, said Paul Cox, CEO of ConnectiviTree.
In January 2023, the company announced a long-term partnership with Global Connect, a Nordics-based service provider. In April 2023, ConnectiviTree announced a partnership with Fiber TelItaly and in May with Eurofiber, a Netherlands-based provider of open digital infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany. More recently Windstream Wholesale was added to the ConnectiviTree partners alliance, adding a strong U.S. member as a channel and partner. More partner announcements are expected.
About ConnectiviTree Corp.
ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree's network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025.
The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.
Eugen Gebhard
ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG
