Ukraine's Defense Forces Gaining Foothold Near Robotyne, Verbove In Melitopol Sector

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. In the Melitopol sector, the Defense Forces achieved success to the south of Robotyne and to the west of Verbove. They are gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers,” Kovaliov told.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces continue offensive actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Bakhmut and are also gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers there.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors are holding back the enemy forces in the Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

“The enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 69 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems 51 times on our positions and settlements,” Kovaliov added.

A reminder that, in the past 24 hours, a total of 39 combat engagements have occurred on the front.

Photo: @ZelenskyyUa