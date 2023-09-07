Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $94.82 per barrel, down by $0.66 compared to the previprice.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.25 per barrel, down by $0.73 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $0.53 compared to the previprice and made up $91.41 per barrel on September 6.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 7.