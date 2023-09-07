Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The price for
Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the Italian port of
Augusta on September 7 decreased by $0.67 and amounted to $95.75
per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port
of Ceyhan amounted to $94.82 per barrel, down by $0.66 compared to
the previprice.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$77.25 per barrel, down by $0.73 as compared to the previous
price.
Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in
the North Sea, declined by $0.53 compared to the previprice and
made up $91.41 per barrel on September 6.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 7.
