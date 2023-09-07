Thursday, 07 September 2023 12:56 GMT

Azerbaijani And Kazakh Military Delegations Hold Working Meeting (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2023 signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, a group of military personnel of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry paid a visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with the leadership of the Department of Education and Ideological Work of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the delegations of relevant departments.

During the meetings, mutual opinions were exchanged on the organization of ideological work, training of military psychologists, improvement of moral and psychological state in the army, and briefings on varitopics were presented.

The importance of conducting such meetings and mutual visits in terms of exchange of experience was emphasized.

Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the educational process of educator officers and psychologists at the National Defense University in Astana, visited the National Military Patriotism Center and the Museum of Military History.













