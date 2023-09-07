Azerbaijani And Kazakh Military Delegations Hold Working Meeting (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. In accordance
with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2023 signed
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan,
a group of military personnel of the Department for Ideological
Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for
Personnel of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry paid a visit to
Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings
with the leadership of the Department of Education and Ideological
Work of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the
delegations of relevant departments.
During the meetings, mutual opinions were exchanged on the
organization of ideological work, training of military
psychologists, improvement of moral and psychological state in the
army, and briefings on varitopics were presented.
The importance of conducting such meetings and mutual visits in
terms of exchange of experience was emphasized.
Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the educational
process of educator officers and psychologists at the National
Defense University in Astana, visited the National Military
Patriotism Center and the Museum of Military History.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107024707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.